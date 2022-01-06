Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Embattled Canadian-based Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has laughed off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s choice of Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to lead his 2022 presidential campaigns.

According to Miguna, the move by Raila, who is enjoying the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta, to pick Laikipia Governor clearly shows that he is not interested in the win.

He unmasked Muriithi as a nonentity who will be a big liability to Raila heading to the polls.

Miguna argued that Ndiritu does not even understand the current dynamic of politics but the opposition leader thinks the second-term governor will attract more than 13 million voters from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

“Nderitu Muriithi has only visited Nyanza as a tourist three times in his life.

“He doesn’t know where Mbita is… He has never been to Keroka.”

“But Raila Odinga and his “brilliant” strategists believe that Nderitu will attract 13 Kikuyu Billionaires who will make up for real voters,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST