Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Every Monday, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, hosts an interactive session on twitter dubbed, EngageTheIG.

During the session, Kenyans pose different questions to the police boss, especially on matters to do with the police and security in the country.

There was a light moment when Mutyambai hosted the interactive session on Monday after one of the Twitter users asked him whether his wife has ever been chewed by another man.

“Ushaikuliwa bibi,” (has you wife ever been chewed by another man,” he asked the IG and sparked a lot of reactions online.

The tweet has gone viral and the man who posed the question to the IG hailed for his courage.

See the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.