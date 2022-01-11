Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – Hunk city lawyer, Nick Ndeda, has responded to claims that he has broken up with controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo.

Social media has been awash with rumours that the two are no longer together.

The rumours surfaced online a few days ago after Betty started posting cryptic messages on her social platforms, hinting that she might have parted ways with the bearded lawyer.

Speaking to a local site, Nick confirmed that he has broken up with Betty.

However, he said they are still friends, adding that they both enjoyed their short-lived relationship.

“We’ve enjoyed a fantastic relationship and we are figuring things out. We are still good friends,” he said.

Nick admitted in a past interview that there is so much pressure dating a public figure like Betty Kyallo.

“There is a lot of pressure. I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public. But in any relationship, you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,” he said.

There are allegations that Nick just wanted to use Betty Kyallo to get publicity and now that his mission has been accomplished, he has decided to dump her.

