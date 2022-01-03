Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 January 2022 – While some couples sink into debt trying to prove a point to friends and family during weddings, this humble couple from Narumoru decided to stick to their budget.

Instead of hiring flashy guzzlers to ferry them, they decided to ride on donkeys while the bridal team rode on Boda Bodas.

The unique wedding almost brought business to a standstill at the sleepy Matanya town in Narumoru.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.