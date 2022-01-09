Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Netizens are up in arms after some rogue motorists who were driving top-of-the-range vehicles with South Sudan number plates were caught on camera bullying other motorists along a busy road in Nairobi.

In the video shared widely on social media, the arrogant men are seen speeding their expensive guzzlers dangerously without caring about other motorists.

One of the speeding guzzlers that was being driven at break necking speed while flashing hazards was almost involved in a crash with another vehicle along the busy road.

Netizens have called out the rogue motorists, whose identity is yet to be established.

“Isn’t this reckless and illegal? Why are these South Sudan vehicles being driven like this in Nairobi?” a Twitter user wrote.

“Those are powerful rich men intimidating a poor man,” another Twitter user added.

“There is a sudden high influx of these fellows currently in Nairobi thronging everywhere. They are part of the East African Community and as usual, nothing will be done,” a Twitter user opined.

Watch the video.

