Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies took their political war to Joshua Kutuny’s doorstep in Cherangany.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, his Kericho Counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the lawmakers asked the electorate to teach Kutuny a political lesson for attacking Ruto ahead of the August General Elections.

The leaders who were addressing a public rally at Kachibora town said Kutuny’s constant attack and insults directed at Ruto will send him (Kutuny) into political oblivion.

“You people of Cherangany, I want to ask you, did you send your MP to say and do what he has been doing in Nairobi?” Gachagua asked the crowd.

On his part, Murkomen said that it was unfair for Kutuny to attack Ruto to please the Azimio la Umoja Movement candidate Raila Odinga instead of serving his electorates.

“It seems your MP has forgotten the work you gave him because every time he opens his mouth to speak, it has to be about Ruto,” Murkomen said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Soy MP Caleb Kositany who urged residents of Cherangany constituency to elect a leader who subscribes to the ideologies of UDA in the next election.

“The best thing you can do to show your love for the DP is by voting out your area Member of Parliament,” Kositany said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST