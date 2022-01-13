Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly told Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to start preparing for Raila Odinga‘s presidency in August because he is the candidate majority of Kenyans want as his successor.

On Wednesday, Uhuru met with Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Inland Container Depot in Naivasha, where they discussed the possibility of a Raila Odinga’s presidency in August and how it will affect Uganda.

During the conversation, Uhuru told Muhoozi to tell his father that Raila Odinga is a good person and will not interfere with Ugandan affairs when he becomes President in August.

President Museveni has been cagey about the threats of anyone from the Luo community assuming leadership in the region that some have even blamed him for the death of South Sudan’s first vice president, John Garang, in a 2005 plane crash.

Impeccable sources say Museveni is currently supporting Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST