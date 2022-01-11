Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta referred to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as the 5th President of Kenya at a private event in Karen.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Kabogo disclosed that Uhuru referred to Raila Odinga as the fifth, during Raila’s private birthday party held at his Karen home on Friday, January 7.

Raila was celebrating his 77th birthday and Kabogo was among the politicians who attended the event.

“The other day at the birthday party, I am told he said hello to the fifth. You do not need more signals,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo’s statement comes after photos of Uhuru attending Raila’s private birthday party emerged on social media.

From the photos, the President was pictured sitting next to Raila at a round table that also had National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kinunya, and nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

According to media reports, attendants at the party were not allowed to use their phones to take photographs or videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST