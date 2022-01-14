Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday held a meeting with Azimio La Umoja MPs at State House, Nairobi, where he thanked them for passing the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, gave applause to pro-handshake lawmakers for defeating Deputy President William Ruto’s allied hardliners for the survival of the bill.

However, during the function, an angry Uhuru lectured Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, who tried to attack DP Ruto in front of Uhuru.

The Head of State ungratefully shot him down and instructed him to refrain from speaking politics.

Makueni Member of Parliament, Dan Maanzo, said that Uhuru’s State House meeting was solely attached to “thanksgiving” for the passage of the Coalition Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) and nothing short or tall would be accepted.

“He simply said that he wanted to thank us for the work we did in parliament and apologized for interrupting our holidays.

“We had lunch and left,” Maanzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST