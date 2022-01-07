Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has threatened to ditch the Jubilee Party next month if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not re-launch it ahead of the August polls.

Addressing the media yesterday, Chege revealed that she was getting tired of waiting for the party to rebrand.

She noted that many politicians, including herself, had delayed printing materials that they will use to campaign because the party had taken too long to re-launch.

“Jubilee should give us direction. The party should be re-launched so as to enable us to start campaigning.

“Right now, we cannot even print posters because we feel constrained by the party,” Chege observed.

The Raila Odinga-allied MP further revealed that time was not on their side, adding that the delays by the party would force them to seek other alternatives.

“In February, I will make an announcement and reveal the party which I will use to contest and all other things.

“This time around, we will choose an individual with a good track record.”

“I have been involved in national politics but this time around, you will see me with my people in the village and they will help me know what direction I will go,” she added.

Chege described herself as a God-fearing woman, adding that she was waiting for the Holy Spirit to guide her on which party to join.

The two-term MP is reported to be seeking the Murang’a gubernatorial seat although she is yet to officially declare her bid.

Last month, Chege declared that she would campaign for Raila Odinga even if it meant losing her seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST