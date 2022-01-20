Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Renowned Kenya businessman and presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, has said the government is frustrating him after he told Kenyans the truth about the actual cost of constructing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Wanjigi, who has expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in August, was arrested on Tuesday over claims of land grabbing.

He was detained at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi and released on Wednesday after Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the matter cannot proceed until further directions are given by the High court.

Speaking to journalists outside Milimani Courts, Wanjigi said he was being hunted by the state for exposing the truth about SGR construction.

Wanjigi said the SGR construction from Mombasa to Malaba was supposed to cost Sh 55 billion but Uhuru’s government inflated the cost to Sh 500 billion.

“It was Sh55 billion from Mombasa all the way to Kisumu, in fact, Malaba. .. What we wanted to do was straighten up the line and because we know who carries cargo, get them to invest in the wagons rolling stock and pay us real estate value.

“That was the intention of SGR that I started,” Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi also vowed to expose the government and how the president and his men have been stealing from the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST