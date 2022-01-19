Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is not joking with anyone after he initiated the process to fire all Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from the powerful Parliamentary Committees as a way of disciplining them for being disloyal.

Through a letter to the clerk of the National Assembly, Uhuru, through Jubilee Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe, wants to axe four members from Parliamentary Committees.

“If they provide satisfactory and convincing answers, the matter will not proceed beyond the letter.

“If no satisfactory answer is provided, the party will be free to de-whip them from those positions,” Wangwe said.

Among those targeted include the vibrant Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, who is set to be de-whipped from the Agriculture Committee where she is currently the vice-chairperson of the committee.

Pro-Ruto committee heads in Parliament axed; they include Defence Chair Katoo Ole Metito, Energy chair David Gikaria and Agriculture vice-chair Cate Waruguru.

Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, who is the vice-chairman of the Lands Committee, and Bura MP Ali Wario who is the vice-chair of the Regional and Integration committee are also on the chopping board.

Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet who is in the Budgets and Appropriation Committee is also set to lose his membership should the jubilee party make good its threat.

Other MPs targeted are Katoo ole Metito (Kajiado South), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), and William Kipsang (Marakwet West).

The move by the ruling party is yet another purge against perceived rebels within the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST