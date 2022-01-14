Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged on why President Uhuru Kenyatta left State House early, leaving ODM Leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio MPs behind.

According to reports, the State House meeting did not achieve its goal as One Kenya Alliance leaders failed to turn up, even after being invited, something that seems to have upset Uhuru.

It is reported the President could have wished to have talks with One Kenya Alliance leaders and convinced them to join Raila’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

MPs who attended the meeting intimated that they were dissatisfied with how things turned out as even the President rebuked an MP who wanted to bring in politics.

According to Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, Uhuru came, thanked them for availing themselves and apologized for interrupting their holiday as he had lunch with them.

After that the president left them at the meeting with Raila. The meeting lasted for only one hour.

