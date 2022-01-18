Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga finally met with OKA principals at night in a meeting that has unsettled Deputy President William Ruto.

They met at State House during a banquet held in honour of the visiting Hungarian President Janos Ader.

While the details of the meeting have not been made public, a dispatch from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) confirmed that Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka were all present.

The leaders had been invited by the President for the dinner that ran into the night.

But this is not the first time that Odinga and OKA chiefs were meeting with President Kenyatta at State House, with previous interactions having ruffled political feathers.

The Monday night meeting comes days after OKA principals skipped a luncheon that was held at State House on January 13, despite getting invites.

Speaking to journalists on January 14, Wetangula revealed that they received the invites after they had made other plans.

“We were engaged elsewhere in party activities. Remember this is the countdown to elections.

“For heaven’s sake, every party leader has a diary full.”

“You probably have people who have travelled all the way from Mandera to see you in Nairobi, you surely can’t abandon them for a lunch.

“You have to attend to them because they are the future of your party.

“We received the invitations and we have no difficulty in meeting the president, we have met him before and we will meet him in future.” Wetangula explained.

On January 15, Mudavadi caused jitters after skipping an OKA retreat which was held in Naivasha.

The ANC leader explained that he could not attend the meeting as he was organising his party’s National Delegates Conference to be held on January 23.

Uhuru has openly declared support for Odinga’s Presidential bid, with pundits opining that he could be whipping OKA to rally behind the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST