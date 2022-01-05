Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has assured his supporters that his victory will not be stolen should he win the highly anticipated August 9 presidential elections.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia during his tour of the region to popularise his Bottom-Up economic model, Ruto said there is no existence of the so-called ‘Deep State’.

While banking on recent UDA wins in some of the by-elections, Ruto said the so-called ‘Deep State’ will fail just like it failed in the Kiambaa parliamentary election in which UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku won.

“Mkiona nakaa mtu wa kunyang’anywa kura kweli? If we won against the handshake team and the deep state and system in Msambweni, Juja, and Kiambaa (by-elections) then who are they to think they can rig us out if they can’t win an MP seat?

“That’s daydreaming. We will beat them on August 9 and there’s nothing they can do,” Ruto said.

Ruto further hit back at COTU boss Francis Atwoli who had earlier claimed that he will not be the president as he is unfit to hold the highest office in the country.

“You heard that guy who likes putting on a chain on his neck (Francis Atwoli) saying that hustler won’t be on the ballot paper. Now they have changed tune, they are saying that even if I win I won’t be declared the winner by the deep state and the system,” Ruto said.

