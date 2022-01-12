Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Kiharu MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Ndindi Nyoro, has alleged that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is having behind-the-scenes meetings with top government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

During an interview today, Nyoro revealed that they are meeting a majority of civil servants at night as they are afraid of the repercussions of associating with the DP or his allies during the day.

“We are engaging them at night because they are afraid and our line is always open at night.

“In February 2022, UDA’s support base will be vividly seen. No one wants to be left behind. We are still receiving defectors,” he noted.

Nyoro added that most government officers would make their stand known after receiving their February 2022 salaries.

“Our president and the government will be shocked. The migration will be similar to that of the wildebeests.

“Many people have been frustrated by this government. Some are CSs, CASs, PSs, and others occupy top positions in government.

“Actually, the majority are from Mt Kenya.”

“Some are just waiting for their last salaries to show Uhuru that there’s an end to all the humiliation that they have gone through.

“Towards the end of February, all these MPs you see with ODM Leader Raila Odinga will cross over,” he noted.

Nyoro’s remarks come after Devolution CS Charles Keter became the first high-profile government official to endorse Ruto’s presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST