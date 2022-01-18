Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has condemned the violence witnessed during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi, on Sunday.

Addressing members of the press on Monday, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina claimed the violence was sponsored by Ruto’s opponents led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Maina turned the heat on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to bring the culprits to book.

Citing similar disruptions in Kitale and Kondele, Kisumu County, she accused security agencies of turning a blind eye to the chaos despite clear evidence.

“The ODM high command continues to propagate its well-earned reputation of violence with little action from the security apparatus.

“As the country gears for the general election, ODM has left no doubt that it will use violence as part of its strategy.”

“United Democratic Alliance demands that the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Police Service to arrest this deteriorating situation.

“Investigations must be concluded speedily and perpetrators of these acts intolerance brought to book,” said Ms Maina

UDA asked CS Matiang’i to rise to the occasion and save the country from plunging into chaos as succession politics hots up ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Kenyans are watching to see whether Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi, who has publicly supported Mr. Raila Odinga quest for the presidency will drop his political hat and act to save Kenyans from his political master’s crusade for violence,” she added.

“The minister, despite being entrusted with maintaining peace and order, has continued to remain silent and is in no doubt emerging as a cheerleader of such intolerant and unacceptable behavior.

“The party will be writing to the IG of Police seeking to know the progress of investigations on these unfortunate incidents.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST