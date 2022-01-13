Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – West Pokot Governor John Lunyangapuo has warned Deputy President William Ruto against erecting wheelbarrows in his county.

The warning comes barely days after irate youths destroyed United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-branded wheelbarrows, that had been erected at Chepareria Township in West Pokot County, ahead of the planned tour by the DP.

Speaking on Tuesday, the governor said erecting party symbols in his county would not only promote early campaigns but also put the country into a political mood ahead of the August 9, General Election.

He said those erecting branded wheelbarrows and other party symbols are wrong because the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not given the nod for the official campaigns to start in the country.

“The day to erect these things is yet to be made legal. And that is why the people of UDA are scared and wondering what is going on.

“They have been told to wait until IEBC announces the official campaign dates,” Lunyagauo said.

The Kenya Union Party (KPU) leader said West Pokot is the home of the Azimio la Umoja and warned the UDA brigade against outshining his political outfit.

He called on politicians to shun early campaigns in the country and stop putting the nation into the political mood with seven months to the polls.

