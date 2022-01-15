Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s meeting in Yatta, Machakos County, was disrupted on Saturday when a giant snake invaded the gathering.

The snake, which was a python, invaded the meeting as the guests were having their lunch before having a common meeting with Kalonzo.

The master of ceremony was heard trying to calm the crowd and soon the meeting resumed after they had managed to deal with the snake.

Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to declare his political direction and that of his Ukambani backyard in the meeting where he has hosted both elected and aspiring politicians at his Yatta farm, Machakos county.

Although Kalonzo emerged as the most favourite presidential flag bearer in the One Kenya alliance(OKA) through a technical committee, he is still facing pressure from a section of his inner circle for him to join forces with ODM party leader Raila Odinga under the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ banner.

However, Kalonzo has maintained that he cannot join Raila Odinga ahead of the August poll.

