Thursday, 06 January 2022 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, is not giving men a space to breathe after joining Tik-Tok.

The mother of two, who sings in the choir in one of the popular churches along Mombasa Road, posted some juicy videos goofing around while parading her voluptuous figure.

Men have camped on her timeline with lustful comments as expected.

Nicah has since moved on after parting ways with Dr. Ofweneke over infidelity.

She is currently dating a local deejay.

Watch the juicy videos.

