Friday, 07 January 2022 – Two suspects who assaulted a police officer on traffic duties in Mikindani, Mombasa County have finally been arrested.

The officer was busy controlling traffic at around 6:30 am, along the busy Changamwe – Mikindani road, when he was accosted by the two.

The duo, a matatu driver and a conductor descended on the traffic cop with heavy blows and kicks, leaving him with a bruised nose and chest pains.

They also took off with his mobile phone and Sh2, 000.

A manhunt for the two was launched, leading to their arrest a few hours later.

Detectives based at Jomvu police station are currently handling the matter.

Members of the public are cautioned against attacking a police officer on duty since it is a serious offence that may land one in serious conflict with the law.

By DCI.

