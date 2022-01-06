Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Turkana Governor, Josphat Nanok, has revealed why he has been missing from Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign tours recently.

The last time Nanok was seen with Ruto was in December last year when they met a group of Mt Kenya leaders who had visited the hustler’s mansion in Karen.

Speaking in Turkana on Thursday, Nanok revealed that he contracted the new Covid-19 variant named Omicron, which has forced him to stay away from politics for some time.

Nanok, who is the chairman of Ruto’s presidential committee, said the infection took a toll on him, forcing him to take a back seat and quarantine himself in Nairobi.

He said he now feels better after the near-death experience, which caused panic in his family.

“I know that the majority of you have not seen me in the last one month.

“I had contracted Omicron (COVID-19 variant) and I decided to stay in Nairobi,” Nanok stated.

Nanok’s revelation that he had contracted the Omicron virus comes even as some impeccable sources claim even DP Ruto had tested positive for the bug but refused to isolate himself in line with directives from the Ministry of Health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST