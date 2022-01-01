Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 01 January 2022 – Renowned Kamba Benga singer, Ken Wa Maria, has been involved in a nasty accident with his band members in Kathiiani, Machakos County, where they were expected to perform today after a wonderful crossover show at Thwake resort last night.

Wa Maria took to social media and shared photos of the ill-fated van that they were travelling in.

Although he escaped unhurt, some of the members of his Yatta Band are in critical condition.

“Accident at Kathiiani…critical condition wana Yatta,” he wrote on Facebook and shared the photos below.

In 2016, Ken Wa Maria almost lost his life along Thika Road after he was involved in a grisly road accident that saw his car written off.

We wish his band members a quick recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.