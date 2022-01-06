Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 January 2022 – Photos of a 24-year-old lady who was brutally murdered by her 25-year-old boyfriend in Ndenderu, Kiambu County have emerged.

The deceased lady, identified as Evelyn Wanjiru, was last seen entering her boyfriend’s house on January 1, 2022.

Her decomposing body was found in her boyfriend’s house three days later.

He reportedly murdered her in cold blood and then went into hiding.

When detectives arrested Wanjiru’s boyfriend, who is identified as Brian Waweru, he confessed that he killed her and even led detectives to the spot where he had concealed the murder weapon.

Detectives established that the two had not been on talking terms since October last year after Waweru assaulted the deceased and was arrested by detectives based at Thindigua police post.

The suspect was presented before Kiambu Law courts and was out on cash bail when he committed the crime.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.