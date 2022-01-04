Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 04 January 2022 – A video has emerged showing fake thousands of dollars that were found dumped in Ngong Forest.

According to sources, the fake dollars were dumped by unknown wash wash cartels, who got wind that detectives were planning to raid an apartment where they print fake money.

Lately, detectives have stepped-up the war on the printing of fake currencies, thus dealing a blow to wash wash cartels from Kilimani and other leafy suburbs, who had thrived in the dirty business.

Several wash wash cartels from Kilimani, Lavington, Kileleshwa and other suburbs have been arrested in the recent past, following tip-offs from the public.

Here’s a video from Ngong Forest, where the fake dollars were found dumped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.