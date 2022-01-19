Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has once again dismissed Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid, claiming that his ambition is likely to take the Kamba Community to the Opposition after elections.

Ngilu told Kalonzo, who has already launched his presidential bid in an effort to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, that the presidential race is clearly between two horses – ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto – and that the Wiper boss does not stand any chance in the race.

According to Ngilu, Kalonzo is aware of the country’s politics but is being misled by some of his party members who are only out to benefit from his candidacy.

“Unfortunately, Kalonzo is being pushed by some fake loyalists within Wiper who want to win elections at his expense without caring for the needs of the community after elections,” the governor said.

“The Kamba community will vote wisely in the August elections. We cannot afford to be taken to the opposition for the third time.

“Kalonzo should therefore tell us who he can get enough votes across the 47 counties to clinch the presidency,” she added.

The first-time governor noted that leadership is about acting in the best interest of those he serves and not a few selfish people.

“I’m not opposed to Kalonzo’s presidency, but I’m just being honest with him that it is simply about numbers and he can’t win an election on his own unless he builds a strong political coalition beyond the One Kenya Alliance (OKA,” she told a local publication.

Ngilu, who has recently declared support for Raila, said that Wiper leaders who are pushing Kalonzo to run for the top seat are setting him up for failure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST