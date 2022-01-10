Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – A Rift-Valley based blogger has raised alarm over a vehicle that has been abandoned by the roadside since Saturday.

The vehicle registration number, KBM 271C, was parked by the roadside along the busy Eldoret- Iten Highway by unknown people.

Nothing has been vandalized from the vehicle.

DCI should swing into action and carry out investigations.

Below are photos of the vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.