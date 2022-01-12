Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – A white man has reportedly been loitering in the streets of Nakuru City, looking depressed.

Although his nationality has not been established, we understand that he doesn’t talk to anyone.

He just loiters in the streets the whole day and according to those who have seen him, he appears depressed.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.