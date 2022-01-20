Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence after renowned Nairobi businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, accused him of being behind his arrest.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Wanjigi over fraudulent acquisition of land.

On Wednesday, Wanjigi was released after Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the case cannot proceed until further directions are given by the High court.

After his release, Wanjigi blamed Raila Odinga for his woes and compared him to the Biblical Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus after receiving 30 pieces of silver from the chief priests.

However, Raila through ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, distanced himself from Wanjigi’s arrest, saying he played no role in his arrest.

Not everything that happens in the life of a politician is political. This is not the first raid at Wanjigi’s house.

“I have 10,000 life members in ODM. Today I do not know what sort of problems the members will get themselves into.

“Not everything that happens in my life is political as well.

“The issue is a legal problem that will be sorted out by Wanjigi and his legal team alone.

“Where does Raila Odinga come into play in all of this?” Sifuna posed.

