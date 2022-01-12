Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has spoken about claims that Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is warming up to join Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation.

Rumour has it that Ruto has been secretly meeting Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, intending to form a coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking over the issue on Wednesday, Mutula, who is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, stated that Kenyans should not be surprised if Ruto and Mudavadi collaborate.

According to Mutula, DP Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team have realised that they will not be able to win the August elections unless they reach out to the regional kingpins.

The latest bromance between DP Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi comes at a time when the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is facing uncertainty, with principals said to be reading from different scripts.

Kalonzo and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi are leaning towards former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while Mudavadi and Wetangula are warming up to DP Ruto’s hustler nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST