Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has said her friendship with President Uhuru Kenyatta is still intact despite dumping the Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with TV 47 on Wednesday, Waiguru said while she supports Ruto’s presidency, President Uhuru is a long-term friend and their friendship cannot be broken by political interests.

“President Uhuru does not control people. He will be finishing his term in a few months and he knows the reason I moved to UDA.

“He wishes me all the best in the path I have taken,” Waiguru said.

When asked what she told the President while dumping his party, Waiguru said she told the President that the Kirinyaga County electorate told her to join UDA because it is the winning team.

“Having consulted Kirinyaga people, they advised me to leave the Jubilee Party for UDA,” Waiguru said.

She also said Jubilee Party is now a carcass and those associating with it will lose the August election with a thud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST