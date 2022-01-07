Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – The Kikuyu Council of Elders has endorsed the person they want to succeed Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu, during the August 9th General election.

Nairobi, which has a population of 4 million residents, has a substantial number of members of the Kikuyu community and its elders made the decision on Friday.

The elders who spoke during the launch of Agnes Kagure’s bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat at Kasarani Stadium said after soul searching, they have resolved to support Kagure for the top seat in 2022.

Speaking at the event, the elders expressed confidence in Kagure’s plan of unlocking the Nairobi residents from the fate of economic torture and the escalating unemployment rate.

Kagure, in her manifesto, said she will end the garbage menace in the city, improve security in the county and create a good business environment for all those who have invested in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST