Friday, January 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday forced to cancel the main agenda of the State House meeting that was meant to lay down the ground for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The meeting was attended by Jubilee Party politicians and ODM party leaders but One Kenya Alliance leaders refused to attend the State House meeting despite receiving invitations.

OKA leaders’ absence reportedly forced Uhuru and Raila to confine their deliberations to parliamentary issues, with sources indicating that there were deliberate attempts to curtail discussions around the August 9 election.

OKA leaders are Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma County Senator Moses Wetangula.

Addressing the press on Thursday evening, Kimilili MP and Ford Kenya Deputy Party leader, Chris Wamalwa, said the three OKA principals snubbed Uhuru’s statehouse meeting because they had other important businesses to attend to.

“They had other serious engagements and that is why they snubbed the State House gathering,” Wamalwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST