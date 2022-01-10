Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 January 2022 – A lady who appears mentally challenged has been loitering in Thika Town for a month now.

She reportedly sleeps on corridors at night with her baby, putting the health of the toddler at risk.

The depressed lady claims she was chased away by her family from Murang’a, forcing her to relocate to Thika town.

Her photos were shared on the Thika Town Today Facebook page and Netizens urged to provide information that may help to track her family members.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.