Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 January 2022 – On Friday, Deputy President, William Ruto, visited several estates in Nairobi County to woo voters and popularize his hustler nation narrative.

At Kahawa West where he addressed a huge crowd, a brave lady broke the security barrier to meet the second in command.

Ruto received the lady with open arms and even interacted with her.

Ruto has won the hearts of ordinary Kenyans with his hustler nation narrative.

Millions of ordinary Kenyans believe he is the solution to their problems.

See photos of the lady interacting with the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.