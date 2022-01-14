Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – A middle-aged lady, identified as Matilda Dullu, has reportedly gone missing after she was abducted by people claiming to be police officers.

She was going about her business in Malindi when she was approached by some men claiming to be police officers.

They then bundled her into a car and sped off.

Her family has tried all means possible to find her but their efforts have not yielded fruits.

Matilda joins hundreds of youth who have gone missing in the Coast after being abducted by people claiming to be police officers.

Below are photos of the missing lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.