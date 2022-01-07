Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – Police have arrested four young boys who are believed to be behind a spate of criminal activities in Likoni.

According to sources, the suspects Ali Webuye Ochieng 18, Issa Salim 16, Rashid Hamisi 14, and Brian Yunah 17, have been breaking into houses and waylaying the residents at night while armed with crude weapons.

Stolen phones, machetes, electronics, jungle uniforms among other items were recovered from them after police officers smoked them out of their hiding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.