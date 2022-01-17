Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Bernard Musyoki, a 35-year-old man from Ukambani, came to the limelight last year after he married a 70-year-old woman from America.

Musyoki revealed that he met the old woman in 2017 through Facebook after knowing each other for some time; they got married at the Attorney General’s office.

Musyoki’s elderly wife is in the country to visit him and his family.

He shared photos spending quality time together with her in Ukambani.

She seems to be enjoying the simple village life.

Musyoki has been begging the US Government to give him a VISA so that he can go to America to live with his elderly wife.

He has tried to apply for a VISA several times without success.

Below are photos of the American granny enjoying the village life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.