Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, has revealed intricate details surrounding her exit from Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking during an interview, Ngirici noted that her affiliation with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and President Uhuru Kenyatta led to her fallout with Ruto.

Ngirici detailed how she worked with PS Kibicho to resolve a title deed issue that had become a pressing need for the Kirinyaga people.

According to her, the incumbent Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was responsible for delaying the process.

In a bid to solve the issue, Ngirici sent Kibicho to plead with the Head of State for the title deed to be processed – a matter which the president addressed.

“We sent him (Kibicho) to plead with the President for the title deed issue to be sorted and it was dealt with.

“So for a person whose interests is the Kirinyaga people in terms of development, I asked myself what would be the use of fighting with someone who shares the same interests?” she posed.

At the time, she noted that she received backlash from politicians affiliated with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“You’re told not to talk with this person because you are in different political parties.

“I can show you the messages from the UDA WhatsApp group, I was insulted for communicating with Kibicho.

“They called me the ‘devil’ in the group,” she pointed out.

Ngirici, who ditched Ruto’s UDA last month, is eying the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat as an Independent candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST