Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Ituimbi, is the talk of social media after he was reportedly captured on camera dancing with a slay queen at night in one of the popular clubs along Kiambu Road.

According to rumours flying around on social media, Itumbi, whose appetite for women is well-known, sneaked into the club at night.

“Miraculously healed and discharged Dennis Itumbi is eating life at Club Cidai along Kiambu Road.

“May the God of Itumbi visit all the sick people in Kenya and beyond,” a Twitter user posted and shared the video.

The viral video has caused a lot of reactions online with Netizens questioning how a patient who was admitted to the ICU last week can hit the club, barely three days after being discharged from the hospital.

However, we can confirm that the video being circulated online was taken in 2019.

It has been strategically revived by Itumbi’s opponents to dent his image.

Watch the 2019 video in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.