Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally came face to face with the reality of hiring crowds for political reasons after he was confronted by angry youths demanding their dues for a job well done.

The angry youths are said to have been hired by Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama to cheer Ruto on Sunday 9th during his rally but failed to pay them as promised.

The youths refused to hear Kutiyama’s plea and blocked his vehicles from getting into his compound.

They demanded to be given their dues before they could pave way for the lawmaker.

Their rage and rowdiness made the MP scamper away for safety.

“We have been here since morning waiting to be given our money as they promised.

“We performed our job very well. Why are they hesitating to pay us?” the angry youths shouted.

“It is our right to be given the money. We will not leave this place until they give us the payment,” they added.

The Youth leader later held a meeting with the MP and their payment was released hours after their commotion.

Ruto visited Migori County on Sunday 9th and the youth group cheered him during his speech.

He took his hustler narrative to ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s zone ahead of the elections.

This comes just a day after the DP supporters in Githurai took to the streets demanding the Sh2 million which the Ruto promised them but had not delivered.

Similar incidences were reported in Makueni and Mombasa counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST