Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – A young lady, identified as Shisha Pilaso, has sparked reactions on social media after claiming that she is Governor Alfred Mutua’s wife.

She posted photos with Mutua in Malindi and marked territory by referring to herself as ‘Bibi Ya Gavana’ (the Governor’s wife).

Going through her social media pages, it’s clear that she lives a fancy lifestyle.

She is always catching flights going to vacations.

Over the weekend, she was at the Coast for a vacation in one of the lavish hotels as most of you complain of ‘Njaanuary’.

It’s not clear whether her fancy lifestyle is sponsored by Governor Mutua.

Below are photos showing how she lives a soft life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.