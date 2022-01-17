Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Over the weekend, detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau arrested a rogue businessman, identified as Peter Njenga alias Sonko, after he was linked to the disappearance of livestock in Machakos County.

Detectives revealed that Sonko, who runs a chain of Nyama Choma eateries along the busy Eastern Bypass, steals livestock and then takes them to a slaughterhouse in Dagoretti.

After they are slaughtered, he sells the meat at a throw-away price in his Nyama Choma eateries and butcheries that are scattered around the city.

Last year, he allegedly raided a Masai manyatta in the dead of the night and stole a herd of cattle valued at over Sh 1 Million.

After he was grilled, he led detectives to his accomplices in the multi-million livestock theft industry.

Fresh details have emerged that the suspect, who lives in opulence in Utawala, is vying for an MCA seat on UDA ticket.

This was revealed by Mwangi X Muthiora on Twitter.

UDA is associated with conmen, thugs and all manner of fraudsters.

Most of the politicians who are vying on UDA ticket have questionable character, including their leader William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.