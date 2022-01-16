Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been attacked by Kenyans after he claimed Deputy President William Ruto‘s rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency was poorly attended.

In a series of social media posts on Sunday morning, Babu Owino, who is Embakasi East Member of Parliament, blamed Tangatanga lawmakers for the poor attendance and accused them of lacking mobilization skills.

“The whole Tangatanga team cannot mobilise people,” Babu Owino said and shared the photos of DP Ruto’s poorly attended rally in Embakasi East.

However, real photos emerging from the rally show Babu Owino was lying to Kenyans.

In the photos, huge swathes of the crowd were seen welcoming the second in command who was accompanied by a huge battalion of his lieutenants.

The enthusiastic crowd sang and danced in praise of Ruto who gave them a salute like a 5-star military general.

Here are real photos of DP Ruto’s Jacaranda rally

The Kenyan DAILY POST.