Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Lugari Member of Parliament, Ayub Savula, has told Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to stop flip-flopping and instead support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Mudavadi, 61, has been insisting that his name must be on the ballot in August, despite having no substantial support on the ground.

Desperate to seek attention from voters, Mudavadi has been threatening to join Deputy President William Ruto, who is among the frontrunners for the top seat.

However, according to Savula, who is a former ANC deputy party leader, the only way Mudavadi can become president is through Raila and not Ruto.

“I want Musalia Mudavadi to work with Raila so that we form a strong team that will ensure the ODM boss wins the election,” Savula said.

Earlier, there were reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta was trying to convince Mudavadi to drop his bid and rally behind the former Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST