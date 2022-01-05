Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel finally walked down the aisle with Esther Musila in an invite-only wedding attended by friends and family.

Taking to social media, Guardian was ecstatic that he got married on his birthday.

He was overwhelmed with emotions during the wedding, prompting him to break down into tears.

Musila and Guardian made their relationship public in 2020 after dating for a while.

Their relationship aroused mixed reactions because of their huge age difference.

Musila is 20 years older than the singer.

Watch the video below.

