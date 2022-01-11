Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The future of coffee production could be laying in cryptos and blockchain technology

Kenya is part of the twenty countries in the world that produce the most coffee every year. An annual production of around 53 million kilos that involves a labor force of approximately 6 million people in the country involved directly or indirectly in the coffee production chain.

But the reality faced by small farmers is much less encouraging as the markets where coffee is most consumed, and therefore, well payed, are far away markets, in Australia, South Korea, Canada or Germany.

And small farmers have difficulties in many areas, be it the capacity to export their beans to these countries and most of all, finding investment to develop their agricultural activities. This is the case for Kenyan producers, as well as for producers all over the world. Coffee production is made in the famous coffee belt, a range between 25 degrees north of the Equator and 30 degrees south of it. This includes mostly developing countries like Colombia, Vietnam, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and the list goes on.

Many of the coffee farmers in these countries only have access to financing thru national banks that offer absurd interest rates in exchange of the money. This is an economical phenomenon where money is scarce in poor countries and so it becomes more expensive. Coffee farmers are almost excluded from the financial system, as per the World Bank, almost 25% of the world population is excluded from the traditional banking system.

This is where blockchain technology and cryptocurrency can lend a hand to the coffee production chain and improve the lives of coffee farmers all over the world.

The best way to understand how this alliance can work for the coffee industry, we can take the example of the most famous cryptocurrency: Bitcoin.

Bitcoin was created on 2008 on what’s known today as the blockchain system. Today, this cryptocurrency has reached a value of over 50 000 US dollars for one single token. Many investors have large digital wallets of Bitcoin where they keep their savings and countries such as El Salvador have regulated Bitcoin into their economies so people can use this cryptocurrency in their daily lives.

And now the coffee industry can also benefit by partnering with blockchain technology.

EthicHub, a blockchain based startup founded in Spain, has inaugurated an international market funded by the sale of their token called Ethix to investors that want to participate in the funding of small coffee farmers all over the world.

Anyone can invest in different coffee projects that are uploaded in the EthicHub online platform and thanks to the token, investors are offered an investment return that can oscillate between 3% to 10% depending on the amount invested. The money is then redirected to the producers at a much lower rate than the regular financing system in their countries and the Ethix token serves as a guarantee for the producer as well as for the investor.

Less than a 1% of the projects have failed, meaning that the coffee farmers haven’t met the production requirements, but the success of the 99% has allowed EthicHub to create a compensation system that will serve to reimburse the investors with their initial inputs, plus, the interests until the date of the reimburse. All of this is possible thanks to the Ethix token, which has a value on the crypto markets and can be sold by the company to pay the investors.

At the moment, the company has activity with producers in Mexico, Brazil and Honduras. Honduras is the last addition to EthicHub country having reached a recent partnership with the countries’ COCADICAFE, one of the biggest coffee producers’ organization. COCADICAFE will oversee the responsibility of uploading projects to the EthicHub platform and will be in charge of ensuring that the loans to coffee farmers are correctly put in place.

EthicHub is the new bridge between coffee farmers and the final consumer. They are distributing the coffee produced thanks to the loans obtained in the platform to countries like United States, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom. The success experienced will surely lead them to explore more markets and Kenyan coffee producers could benefit of such enterprises.