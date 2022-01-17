Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has moved on after breaking up with her baby daddy, Jerad Nevaton.

On Sunday evening, she shared a video on her IG stories showing a tattooed man’s arm during a weekend visit to Enashipai Resort in Naivasha.

Although she did not reveal the man’s face, it has been confirmed that the arm belongs to flamboyant city businessman Jimmy Ngechu, who trended in November last year after he gifted Diana Marua an expensive iPhone on her birthday as Bahati watched.

The youthful businessman and Lillian Muli are reportedly dating.

Although Lillian Muli is almost clocking 40, her new catch is just 31.

Lillian Muli is a well-known gold-digger, who exchanges rich men like clothes.

She uses her beauty and popularity to lure rich men.

Jimmy Ngechu, her new rumoured lover, has a chain of businesses, including shares in popular clubs in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.