Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Former Capital Fm Presenter turned content creator, Miss Mandi, is on the spot after her former colleague exposed her as a bully.

The colleague narrated on Twitter how she made his life a living hell when he was working at Capital FM.

Mandi’s dark past is now being unearthed, following the revelations.

In 2014, she assaulted Anita Nderu at Fairmont hotel during team building and threatened to throw her inside a fireplace.

Anita was taken to the hospital after she sustained some injuries.

This assault incident prompted Capital FM workers to stage a protest after the management failed to take disciplinary action against Miss Mandi.

It’s alleged that Chris Kirubi, who reportedly had an affair with Miss Mandi, directed the matter to be solved amicably.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.