Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has delivered disturbing news to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, particularly to those coming from the Mt. Kenya region.

Talking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the ODM MP claimed that DP Ruto is using UDA allies to threaten the Kikuyus who hail from Rift Valley.

This comes after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was arrested and charged over incitement while in Uasin Gishu, the home county of Ruto.

“The bubble has burst! He’s now using Mithika Linturi to threaten Mt. Kenya people and other Kenyans living in Rift Valley with evictions if they don’t vote for him!” Peter Kaluma said.

Kaluma requested all leaders to preach unity and peace especially as we head to the next general elections.

Linturi was released today on a cash bail of Ksh.2 million or Ksh.5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount in a case where he was accused of making inciteful remarks.

He was presented before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti on Tuesday morning but did not take a plea.

The court declined to grant an application by the prosecution seeking to detain Linturi for seven days pending the conclusion of investigations.

